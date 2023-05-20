One of the country's combat-wounded heroes was honored with the surprise of a lifetime at a Houston Astros game.

Former Corporal Sue Downes was recognized as a Chevrolet Everyday Hero for her service and sacrifice to our country on Saturday at an Astros game. The Houston Area Chevy Dealers and Military Warriors Support Foundation surprised the veteran with a 100 percent payment-free Chevrolet Silverado.

Downes believed she was going on the field to represent the hundreds of veterans attending the game for the Houston Area Chevy Dealers Armed Forces Day.

SUGGESTED: Jose Altuve returned to the Astros lineup after missing first 43 games of the season

However, she was shocked when the brand-new car was driven onto the field, all for her. Downes even got to throw out the first pitch.

CPL Downes started training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and was then stationed in Germany, before being deployed to Afghanistan nine months later. In Afghanistan, Downes completed more than 100 missions.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of Everyday Heroes Come Home

During her deployment, her Humvee hit five pressure-plated land mines which were buried beneath the road. Downes was taken to Landstuhl, Germany to Walter Reed Army Medical Center where she went under surgery. The veteran spent two years there doing therapy.

Former Corporal Downes received numerous medals for her bravery and service including a Purple Heart, and Bronze Star.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP HERE

"It is important for us as local dealers to be active contributors in our local communities," said Joan McKinney, president of the Houston Area Chevy Dealers. "This presentation and event is about honoring one of our local heroes who has sacrificed so much to provide us our freedom. It takes great partners like MWSF, the Houston Astros, and our local Chevy dealerships to help take care of our brave heroes, tell their stories, and promote the Foundation so they can continue to help veterans in need."

CPL Downes joined the United States Army in 2005 after following in the footsteps of his parents and brother.