Columbus police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting 15-year-old girl who appears to hold knife

The Columbus Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday night that showed an officer fatally shooting Ma’Kiyah Bryant, a 15-year-old girl who appeared to be attacking two other people with a knife.

The shooting happened after officers had received a report of an attempted stabbing.

The footage began with an unidentified officer’s arrival at the scene and appears to show Bryant chasing another person, who fell to the ground trying to get away.

The video then appears to show Bryant go after another person who was pinned against a car. The officer shouted "get down, get down" before opening fire.

Four shots rang out before Bryant slumped to the ground. Authorities transported her to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Mayor Paul Ginther called the incident a tragedy for Columbus.

"The city of Columbus lost a 15-year-old girl today. We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community. But a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl will never be coming home," Ginther said.

The shooting happened just minutes before the reading of the Derek Chauvin verdict in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A jury found Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd's death renewed global protests on policing and the deadly force often used against Black people.

Columbus police have been involved in several high-profile shootings involving Black people in the past year. Officer Adam Coy shot Andre Hill on Dec. 22 as Hill was emerging from a garage holding up a cell phone, officials previously said.

Less than three weeks before Hill was killed, a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy fatally shot 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus.

And last week, Columbus police shot and killed a man who was in a hospital emergency room with a gun on him. Officials are continuing an investigation into that shooting.

As word spread of Tuesday’s incident, protesters took to the streets demanding answers. Police chose to quickly release video of the shooting, which Interim Police Chief Michael Woods called "unprecedented."

"I think that all of you would agree, we've never been able to release video this fast," Woods said during a news briefing. "But we thought it was important to share with the community to be transparent about this incident, to let them have some answers that we can give tonight. We know we can't provide every answer but it's important that we can answer some questions tonight."

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press and FOX News contributed.