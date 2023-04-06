Two people were taken to the hospital after a structure collapse during the demolition of a decommissioned power plant near La Porte, officials say.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, a third-party contractor was demolishing the site in the 2000 block of Miller Cut Off Road when the incident occurred.

La Porte EMS transported two people to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. Officials say everyone has been accounted for.

LPOEM says there is no risk to the public from the incident. There will be a heavy presence of emergency vehicles in the area.