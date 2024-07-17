The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Team exhumed remains in a 60-year-old cold case, hoping to bring closure to the death of a man found in pieces in a ditch.

According to authorities, the case dates back decades to June 1964 when the remains of a dark-haired white male were discovered off FM 359 near the Jones Creek bridge in Fort Bend County. The victim was around 50-years-old, about six feet tall, and weighed between 180-185 pounds.

His body was found in a ditch around June 11, 1964, decapitated, with his hands and legs amputated, officials say. Despite their efforts at the time, Fort Bend County law enforcement were unable to identify the victim or identify any suspects.

The victim had a broken rib but bore no other identifying marks. His remains were held at the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office for 20 years before being buried at San Gabriel Cemetery in Richmond in 1984.

"With the significant advancements in forensic biology and DNA analysis, we hope to uncover new information that was previously unattainable," Fagan said. "Our goal is to bring justice to the victim and provide answers to any surviving family members."

The Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information related to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665, option 1, or Cold Case Detective Scott Minyard at 281-341-4651.