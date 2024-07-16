The family of 30-year-old Derrick Smith say he was the one gunned down by an AR-armed shooter while sitting in his truck.

On June 25, police say two men got in an argument near the 4700 block of Sherwood in Northwest Houston. One man ran inside, got an AR, and riddled the other man's truck with bullets, killing him. It happened just before 10 p.m.

"I'm envisioning my baby in the truck, the truck being fired upon, and him catching bullets," said Melvena, Smith's grandmother.

She says he leaves behind two babies, one a year old and the other a one-month-old. She says Smith loved his family, and she always looked forward to Sundays when he would come bring her food from his favorite truck.

"I miss everything about Derrick," she said.

Hearing exactly how Smith died haunts Melvena.

"I'm told Derrick was shot with a high-powered rifle, like an assault rifle. What common citizen needs an assault rifle?"

She says she wants his killer off the streets before he kills again.

"My concern is to get this person off the street, because he could hurt someone else. Then someone else has to feel what we feel, and it's not something I want anyone else to experience," she said.

If you have any information on Smith's killing, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.