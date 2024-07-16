Beechnut shooting: 15-year-old killed in shooting in Houston, police investigating

An investigation is now underway following a deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 7600 block of Beechnut.

According to Houston police, the 15-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

However, officials said, the 15-year-old died from his injuries.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Authorities are investigating what occurred.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.