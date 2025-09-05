Coconut lotion dumped in White Oak Bayou by Harris County cosmetics company: court records

The Brief A Harris County cosmetics company and its manager are facing felony water pollution charges. The manager of Immacule Lab allegedly dumped 100 gallons of coconut lotion into a sewage line leading to White Oak Bayou because it was a "bad batch." According to investigators the lotion killed vegetation, is toxic to aquatic organisms and could pose a risk to drinking water.



The manager of Immacule Lab, a cosmetics company in northwest Harris County, is accused of illegally dumping 100 gallons of coconut lotion into a sewage line leading to White Oak Bayou.

Coconut lotion dumped in White Oak Bayou

What we know:

A criminal investigation was launched in May after a community member spotted the white substance and took pictures along Battle Oak Drive.

According to court documents, Liang admitted to the dumping back in April. Bin Liang told investigators it was "a bad batch."

Investigators say the lotion was still there when they came out two months later in June and had a foul smell.

Chemicals in the product killed nearby plants and is harmful to animals, according to investigators. It could also clog stormwater systems and pose a risk to drinking water.

The maximum punishment for the crime is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

What they're saying:

"Enforcing pollution laws countywide is one of several unique responsibilities of our agency," Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen said. "We carry out this special assignment to protect not only the residents of the county, but also its environment, which is so crucial to everyone."

What you can do:

If you see illegal dumping, call the Pct. 1 hotline, 832-927-1567.