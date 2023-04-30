The Coast Guard released a video showing them rescuing a couple stranded off the coast of Galveston.

On Saturday around 2:13 a.m., the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received word form TowBoatUS personnel about a 36-foot boat named Faith that experienced a loss of steering and became adrift 65 miles off the shore of Galveston with two people aboard.

A SafetyNet message was sent from watchstanders to any mariners nearby who could help the sailboat. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller, a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Galveston, was diverted.

According to the Coast Guard, Global Vega, a nearby 623-foot bulk carrier, arrived at the location of the Faith and told the Coast Guard watchstanders the couple aboard regained control of the sailboat and stated they did not require help.

However, around 9 a.m. TowBoatUS personnel were talking directly with the couple and were told the sailboat was out of fuel and attacked by 6-to-8-foot seas and winds of 34 miles per hour.

The boat was also at risk of capsizing while it was 60 miles offshore, officials say.

The Coast Guard says the Harold Miller crew arrived on the scene to rescue the couple and bring them ashore. Their boat the Faith was anchored offshore and will be salvaged by the owner.

"With high winds and rough seas persisting in the Galveston area through the weekend, we urge all boaters to exercise caution and check the weather forecast before heading out on the water," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Zane Arambula, situation unit, Sector Houston-Galveston. "We'd also like to thank the crew of the Global Vega for their assistance today."