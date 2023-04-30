Coast Guard rescues surfer pushed offshore by winds near Bolivar Beach

Video from the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston shows a crew rescuing a surfer who was pushed offshore.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders received a call at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday about a 20-year-old surfer being pushed offshore into 8-foot seas and winds of 34 miles per hour off Bolivar Beach, Texas.

The surfer's father was wearing a life jacket and had a fishing line tied to his belt, but was having trouble swimming out to help his son, the Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and decided to send an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston that was already in the air to help.

Officials say when the crew arrived, they were able to hoist the surfer and bring him to the beach.

Meanwhile, a family member on the beach was said to have reeled the surfer’s father safely ashore.