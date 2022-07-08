Climb a building, hang off a ledge with latest optical illusion at MFAH

The Museum of Fine Arts continues to deliver with one of a kind exhibits that’s got social media buzzing. 'Seeing Is Not Believing' is their summer immersive exhibition, meaning people get to interact with the art, play with the art and be the art.

This is the work of Argentinian conceptual artist Leandro Erlich, known as the "architect of uncertainty." It’s filled with paradoxes and optical illusions that make the viewer question their perception of reality.

For this exhibit, you can create the illusion that you’re hanging off the ledge, climbing to the top of the building or balancing on a precipice. It’s just one of several pieces in the exhibition for erlich.

The exhibition goes through September 5. Tickets for ‘Seeing Is Not Believing’ are $19.

Don’t forget Thursdays is free General admission entry into the museum. Ticketed exhibitions, like this one, will be an additional fee.

