A Houston man charged for shooting and killing his wife on Sunday was a teacher at a Cleveland ISD middle school.

James Paul Anderson, 37, was charged with the murder of his wife who was shot and killed in their home in the 4300 block of Vista Ridge Drive in Kingwood.

According to Houston police, they received a 911 call from a woman who stated her husband was threatening to shoot her. Dispatchers then report hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the woman.

When officers arrived at the home, Anderson barricaded himself inside along with his 3-year-old son. He later allowed the child to exit the home, officials say but refused to leave himself.

HPD Hostage Negotiation and SWAT team were also called to the home, authorities say, and after five hours Anderson surrendered to police.

James Paul Anderson (Photo courtesy Houston Police Department)

According to officers, they found Anderson's wife inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The couple's child was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Anderson was charged for his role in the shooting and booked in Harris County Jail.

According to court documents, Anderson was a special education teacher and special education department chair at Santa Fe Middle School in Cleveland ISD.

The school district gave this statement:

"Cleveland ISD is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic domestic violence situation involving one of the staff members at Santa Fe Middle School, James Anderson. Mr. Anderson has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. We would like to reiterate that this situation occurred domestically and did not take place on campus. Additional counseling and crisis support has been made available for students and staff at Santa Fe Middle School."