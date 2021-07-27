Expand / Collapse search

Clerk shot in front of north Harris County convenience store

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on FM 1960.

Authorities are investigating after a store clerk was shot in front of a convenience store in north Harris County.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of FM 1960.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man out in front of the store. Authorities say he had a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says the man, a store clerk, was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos, and authorities say they have good information on a suspect.

