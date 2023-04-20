Clear Lake community stands in solidarity with sexual assault victims in local walk

Bay Area community members stood in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault at their ‘Light Up the Night’ event Thursday night.

Hosted by Bay Area Turning Point, the event featured an awareness walk that started at Clear Lake to the NASA Hilton and back. After the walk, participants enjoyed food, games, music, and resources from local agencies.

According to the organization's website, BATP was created out of necessity. A 1990 study conducted by Christus St. John Hospital and United Way revealed that local intervention services to address family and sexual violence were missing in the Greater Clear-Lake Bay Area. It now operates successfully with the help of local community leaders, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and clergy.

Their 2021 data shows over 600 people were given assistance through their Emergency Shelter and Hotel Program. Over 200,000 were reached through their outreach, education, and prevention services.

Kathleen Davis tells FOX 26 she dealt with abuse in her own family as a child. It took years to process what happened and heal from it.

"I became aware more and more of my abuse when I was in my thirties and remembering more about what happened," says Davis. "At first, I had to surround myself with other survivors to have that support. Gradually, I realized other people need to know. They don't know what's happening - that a lot of what they live in daily is abuse."

She now makes it her life's mission to educate the public and advocate for victims through her literature. The author published Outcry Response: What Educators Need to Know about Sexual Abuse in 2021. The book is catered to educators on how to listen, respond, recognize, and report signs of sexual abuse.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, Bay Area Turning Point has a free and confidential hotline available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Over 6,600 people were assisted through their hotline in 2021. Call 281-286-2525.