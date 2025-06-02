Clean living: Using non-toxic cleaners to reduce home air pollution
HOUSTON - Many families look for ways to live healthier at home.
One way is to use non-toxic cleaners, especially if a family member is sensitive to chemicals that are in many household cleaners.
We talked with Allison Evans, a local clean-living expert, about how to identify toxins in cleaners, and ways to clean your laundry, bathroom, and kitchen using non-toxic cleaners.
After her own health struggles, she was inspired to co-found Branch Basics, a line of non-toxic cleaners that are now available on Target.com.
The Source: Information in this article is from our interview with Allison Evans, co-founder of Branch Basics.