Clean living: Using non-toxic cleaners to reduce home air pollution

By
Published  June 2, 2025 11:48am CDT
Sullivan's Smart Sense
FOX 26 Houston
Cleaning your kitchen without harsh chemicals

We talked with Allison Evans, a local clean-living expert, about how to identify toxins in cleaners, and ways to clean your kitchen using non-toxic cleaners.

The Brief

    • Choosing non-toxic cleaners can reduce indoor air pollution and the health effects of some chemical-based cleaners.
    • Clean-living experts say you can choose non-toxic cleaners by selecting soap-based cleaners, or those that don't contain perfumes, dyes, or colorants, among other agents.
    • A non-toxic cleaner can be used for multi-purpose cleaning throughout the home.

HOUSTON - Many families look for ways to live healthier at home. 

One way is to use non-toxic cleaners, especially if a family member is sensitive to chemicals that are in many household cleaners.

DIY non-toxic laundry cleaner

We talked to Allison Evans about how to create your own non-toxic laundry cleaner.

We talked with Allison Evans, a local clean-living expert, about how to identify toxins in cleaners, and ways to clean your laundry, bathroom, and kitchen using non-toxic cleaners.

Ways to clean your bathroom without toxic chemicals

Looking for non-toxic ways to clean your bathroom? Here are some ways.

After her own health struggles, she was inspired to co-found Branch Basics, a line of non-toxic cleaners that are now available on Target.com.

The Source: Information in this article is from our interview with Allison Evans, co-founder of Branch Basics.

