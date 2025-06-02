Clean living: Using non-toxic cleaners to reduce home air pollution

The Brief Choosing non-toxic cleaners can reduce indoor air pollution and the health effects of some chemical-based cleaners. Clean-living experts say you can choose non-toxic cleaners by selecting soap-based cleaners, or those that don't contain perfumes, dyes, or colorants, among other agents. A non-toxic cleaner can be used for multi-purpose cleaning throughout the home.



Many families look for ways to live healthier at home.

One way is to use non-toxic cleaners, especially if a family member is sensitive to chemicals that are in many household cleaners.

We talked with Allison Evans, a local clean-living expert, about how to identify toxins in cleaners, and ways to clean your laundry, bathroom, and kitchen using non-toxic cleaners.

After her own health struggles, she was inspired to co-found Branch Basics, a line of non-toxic cleaners that are now available on Target.com.