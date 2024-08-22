Clay Road deadly crash: Authorities investigating two-car crash

Authorities are on the scene investigating following a deadly crash on Clay Road Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred in the 15300 block of Clay.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Officials said Clay Road is closed in both directions in the area.

Photo from the scene of a deadly crash on Clay Road on Thursday afternoon in Houston.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes while authorities are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.