A non-profit in the Third Ward has launched a new program that offers people who receive assistance free job training, help to find a job, and skills to become self-sufficient. And it's already changing lives.

Shifting into gear, letting up on the brake, and careful steering. That's how students like June Day are learning in-demand job skills like forklift operation.

"To gain new skills and development into a new career path," said Day.

Civic Heart, the Third Ward-based organization formerly known as Change Happens!, is offering job training through partnerships with Houston Community College and businesses, in forklift operation, welding, logistics and construction. It's part of Civic Heart's Self Sufficiency Fund program for people who receive or who qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF.

"We get a lot of good feedback on how we change their lives. They’re always saying, I didn't know you were here and all these programs are free? That’s a question we get. Everything is free? Yes, everything is free," said Kira Promise with Civic Heart.

The program is for people in need, sometimes recruited right out of eviction court. Civic Heart helps participants with resume writing, interview skills, job placement, and even bus fare, gas money, or food through the Houston Food Bank, to help ensure they can make it to class without losing their existing benefits.

But the aim is to steer them toward self-sufficiency.

"It is definitely changing lives," said Promise.

"You would gain confidence, you would gain experience, you can network," said Day.

Joseph Arceneaux says he went from donating plasma twice a week for money to interviewing for jobs after graduating from forklift training.

"My life was a roller coaster up and down, and it’s straight and narrow now," said Arceneaux.

Day says forklift training will help give her new career opportunities in addition to her work as a barber, a lift in income, and a lift in life.

"Just step outside your boundaries and experience the unknown," said Day.

Civic Heart's Self-Sufficiency Fund program also helps with financial literacy, dressing for success, and free admission to job fairs.

Participants must live in Harris County and either receive or qualify for TANF assistance, or earn less than $37,000 a year with a dependent.