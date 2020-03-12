City of Houston suspends water service disconnections
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner suspended water service disconnections through April 30 as a measure to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Turner says it is important that everyone in Houston has access to clean water as efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 continues.
The city says water bills still need to be paid on time to avoid late fees.
Water bill payments can be made online or at 713-371-1265.
