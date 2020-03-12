Expand / Collapse search

City of Houston suspends water service disconnections

Coronavirus
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner suspended water service disconnections through April 30 as a measure to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Turner says it is important that everyone in Houston has access to clean water as efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 continues.

The city says water bills still need to be paid on time to avoid late fees. 

Water bill payments can be made online or at 713-371-1265.

