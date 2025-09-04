City of Houston to test Wireless Emergency Alert system on Friday

The Brief Residents in the Houston jurisdiction will receive an alert on their phone as the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management conducts a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test on Friday. According to the City, the message is only a text and no action is required. The alert will be sent between 11 and 11:15 a.m.



The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management will be conducting a wireless emergency alert (WEA) test on Friday on phones within Houston's jurisdiction.

According to the City, the message is only a text and no action is required.

Houston Wireless Emergency Alert test

What we know:

Those with a WEA-capable phones will receive the alert between 11 and 11:15 a.m. Only one alert will be sent to each person, either in English or Spanish, depending on their phone's language setting.

There is a possibility those in neighboring areas may also receive an alert because of cell tower coverage.

If you have an older phone, you might receive a shorter version of the message.

What they're saying:

The City reports the devices will receive the following message:

"TEST Wireless Emergency Alert from the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management: No Action Required. TEST ALERT. For more information visit HoustonOEM.org."

In Spanish, it will say:

"PRUEBA de Alerta Inalámbrica de Emergencia de la Oficina de Manejo de Emergencias de Houston: No se requiere acción. ALERTA DE PRUEBA. Para más información, visite HoustonOEM.org."

Why is Houston testing the public alert system?

The backstory:

These tests ensure the public alert systems work in case there is a real emergency such as severe weather, chemical incidents, active threats, or other urgent hazards.

The WEA system allows the Houston OEM to send geographically targeted alerts to phones in situations where immediate life-saving action is required.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to turn on their emergency alerts.

In order to do this:

iPhone: Go to Settings > Notifications , scroll to the bottom under Government Alerts , and ensure Emergency Alerts are turned ON .

Android:Go to Settings > Safety & Emergency > Wireless Emergency Alerts, and make sure Allow Alerts are enabled.