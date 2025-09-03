James Harden's Houston restaurant, Thirteen, locked out due to non-payment of rent of over $2M

The Brief A restaurant owned by former Houston Rockets player James Harden has been locked out due to non-payment of rent. According to a notice posted on the restaurant's door, the restaurant owes over $2.2 million. It's unclear when, or if, the restaurant will reopen.



Thirteen, owned by James Harden, locked out due to non-payment of rent

What we know:

According to a notice posted on the restaurant's door, the restaurant owes over $2.2 million.

The restaurant, which is located at 1911 Bagby, will have its doors locked until that rent is paid.

FOX 26 has reached out to James Harden's public relations team for more information.

What's next:

It's unclear when, or if, the restaurant will reopen.