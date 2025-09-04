Powerball ticket in Houston wins $2 million: Winning numbers, where it was sold
HOUSTON - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Houston won a $2 million prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.
Where the $2 million ticket was sold
According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Barri at 601 North Cesar Chavez Blvd in the East End.
The quick pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number. The Power Play option was selected.
What's next:
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.
FILE PHOTO. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Last night's Powerball numbers
The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and the Powerball was 22.
Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot last night?
No one won the jackpot, which was estimated at $1.4 billion.
What's next:
The next drawing is Saturday, Sept. 6. The jackpot is currently estimated at $1.7 billion, with an estimated cash value of $770.3 million.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery.