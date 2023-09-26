Circle K offering free coffee through the app at 7,000 stores

Coffee enthusiasts can rejoice as Circle K announces a limited-time offer that allows customers to enjoy a complimentary cup of their favorite Joe.

From now until Oct. 2, coffee lovers across the nation can savor a free cup of coffee in any size, courtesy of Circle K. To take advantage of this enticing deal, customers simply need to utilize the Circle K app.

This exciting promotion will be available at a staggering 7,000 participating Circle K stores nationwide. To find out if your local store is offering this incredible deal, all you have to do is access the store locator feature within the Circle K app.

Whether you prefer a small, medium, or large cup of coffee, Circle K has got you covered. With the Circle K app in hand, customers can easily redeem their complimentary cup of Joe, making their morning routine even more enjoyable.

For more information on this offer and to download the Circle K app, visit the official Circle K website or contact your local Circle K store.