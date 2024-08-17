Isiah Carey talks with the woman who was a pre-teen when she was victimized but later stood up to the pastor of one of the largest megachurches in the country.

That man, Robert Morris, has since resigned from Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas.

Cindy Climishire shares her experience of sexual abuse as a teen. She is the keynote speaker this weekend in Houston at the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests annual conference, or simply SNAP.