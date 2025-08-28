Church leader appears in Federal court, DOJ alleges KOGGC operated as front for human trafficking, fraud

The Brief Michelle Brannon, executive director of David E. Taylor’s Kingdom of God Global Church, appeared in federal court following FBI raids on church properties in Houston and beyond tied to human trafficking, forced labor, and fraud allegations. Court documents accuse Taylor and Brannon of coercing followers to apply for EBT benefits used by church leaders, while staff were allegedly denied food and rest if they didn’t meet fundraising quotas — all while lavish purchases like $10,000 in king crab legs were made. Legal experts say this case is different from Taylor’s past legal troubles due to the scale of alleged abuse, labor violations, and over $50 million in suspected fraud, potentially classifying the church as a criminal enterprise.



Michelle Brannon, listed as the executive director of David E. Taylor’s Kingdom of God Global Church, appeared in federal court Thursday, one day after multiple FBI raids across Houston and other major U.S. cities linked to the controversial religious organization.

Leaders of Kingdom of God Global Church arrested; JMMI property raided in Houston

Federal agents executed search warrants at several affiliated locations on Wednesday morning, including the Joshua Media Ministries International (JMMI) building in north Houston. Sources told FOX 26 that individuals found in some of the buildings needed medical care but refused it.

Taylor, a self-described apostle and head of the ministry, was arrested and is accused of using the church as a cover for human trafficking, forced labor, and large-scale financial fraud. The investigation has drawn national attention after years of public scrutiny surrounding Taylor’s activities.

Newly released court documents detail alleged patterns of manipulation and labor abuse. According to the filings, Taylor and Brannon instructed followers to apply for government-funded EBT cards, which were then used to feed the church’s staff. In contrast, staff were reportedly deprived of basic needs if they didn’t meet financial goals.

Court documents in the federal case against David E. Taylor and Michelle Brannon accusing them of fraudulently obtaining SNAP benefits for staff.

A September 2021 message allegedly sent to followers reads:

"Make sure no one eats until these numbers change! If they dont…you'll going to work until 4am!"

Court documents show alleged text messages between victims and David E. Taylor, telling them they were not allowed to eat until they reached a financial goal for church donations received.

Despite these conditions, prosecutors say leadership spent thousands on luxury food and goods during the same time period — including a $10,000 purchase of king crab legs.

Church leaders arrested in multi-state money laundering, forced labor investigation

Gospel artist Vicky Yohe, who previously claimed to have dated Taylor and tried to expose his conduct, shared a video response shortly after his arrest.

"Today was a victory for those who had no voice or who were afraid to expose the truth," Yohe said. "They get to wake up from their nightmare like I did several years ago."

FOX 26 legal analyst Chris Tritico said the government’s evidence, if proven, will be difficult to dismiss.

"That's the type of evidence, if the government has that evidence, and some of the people who are going to testify, that's the type of evidence, you don't run away from," he said.

Reporter Sherman Desselle spoke with a Detroit resident who feared their former spouse was living on the Houston church property. They chose not to speak on camera, but their story is similar to many others in the case — where people would leave their spouses to work for the church... they wouldn't have much contact with them, and would beg them to leave, or to seek help.

Many online have expressed outrage that Taylor had previously faced questions about his financial dealings but avoided prosecution.

The fraud and forced labor make this time different, Tritico added. "The witness testimonies will be something that can’t be ignored."

When asked if the case could legally be considered a cult, Tritico said public perception may lean that way, but courts will focus on the criminal elements.

"The law is not going to say ‘cult’ versus church... they’re going to say this is a criminal enterprise... and you’re going to prison," Tritico said. "When we start trying to prove something as a cult versus just a criminal enterprise, now we've added an extra element."

The Department of Justice says the case remains under active investigation.