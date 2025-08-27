JMMI Global property in Houston raided by SWAT, FBI agents

Joshua Media Ministries International (JMMI), a ministry organization led by David E. Taylor, has become the focus of a raid by FBI agents and other agencies.

The organization recently announced on their website they had opened a new property at a hotel in Houston in the 14300 block of North Freeway.

According to Taylor, the former hotel would be used as a Bible school, campus, and housing center for missionaries and students.

Property raid in Houston

FOX 26 was informed by sources that 17 people, nine men and eight women, were removed from the building on the North Freeway.

AN FBI search warrant was executed at the location and authorities could be seen carrying boxes out of the building.

This is breaking news. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.