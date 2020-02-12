Church community mourns death of Sugar Land family after shootings

Sugar Land Police say it’s still unclear whether a man who committed suicide in Guadalupe County is responsible for the deaths of his wife and son in Sugar Land.

Meanwhile, the church community is mourning the deaths of the former pastor and charity worker and his family.

Richard Logan, the founder of Attack Poverty, was found dead in Guadalupe County Tuesday morning.

His wife Diana Logan and their 11-year-old son were found dead in their Sugar Land home later the same day.

Logan was a former pastor at River Pointe Church in Richmond. His wife was a ladies small group leader at the church.

The church organized a community gathering at 6 p.m. Wednesday, inviting all those grieving the loss of the Logan family to come together at the church’s Children’s Building.

The church’s senior pastor Patrick Kelley says the family attended church as recently as Saturday—three days before they were found shot to death.

“I think I share with everybody who knew the Logans a real sense of shock that this was so unpredictable, and we knew the Logans very very well, and something like this—their death, as tragic as it is—is just something you cannot predict or foresee,” said Kelley.

Kelley says Logan left is role as a pastor at the church to start Attack Poverty in 2011.