Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee files to run for Sylvester Turner's seat in Congress

The Brief Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee has filed to run for Sylvester Turner's vacant Congressional seat. Menefee was re-elected as Harris County Attorney in November. A special election date to fill Texas' 18th Congressional seat has not been set.



Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee has officially filed to run for the late Congressman Sylvester Turner's seat in Congress.

Menefee files to run for Turner's vacant seat

What we know:

Menefee filed the documents on Saturday, the day of Turner's funeral, according to the Federal Election Commission.

In November, Menefee, 37, was reelected to a second four-year term as Harris County Attorney.

He was first elected to his position in Harris County when he was 32 years old. According to Menefee's website, he was the youngest person ever to be elected to be Harris County Attorney.

What we don't know:

A date for the special election to fill Turner's seat in Texas' 18th Congressional District has not been set by Governor Greg Abbott.

The date typically coincides with a previously scheduled election.

Until the election, the district's offices will continue to represent the people of TX-18 by offering constituent services.

Texas' 18th District

The backstory:

Turner was elected to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District in the November 2024 election.

The district includes much of inner-city Houston and the surrounding areas.

Before Turner, the seat was held by late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's daughter Erica Lee Carter. Carter won a special election after her mother's death and served from November to January.

Lee represented the district from 1995 until July 2024, when she died of pancreatic cancer.