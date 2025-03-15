The Brief A funeral will be held for Congressman Sylvester Turner on Saturday. The celebration of life is expected to begin at 1 p.m. You will be able to watch the service on this page.



A celebration of life service will be held for former Congressman and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday.

Rep. Turner's funeral service will be open to the public at the Church Without Walls in Houston.

Sylvester Turner funeral service

Timeline:

A processional with family and clergy will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The service will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Pastor Ralph West will be officiating the service, and gospel artists Yolanda Adams, V. Michael McKay and Treva Jones are expected to perform.

A reception will begin immediately after the service.

The family will attend a private burial service.

Sylvester Turner funeral service speakers

Prominent leaders and loved ones are expected to speak at Rep. Turner's celebration of life ceremony.

Here are the confirmed speakers:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Commissioner Rodney Ellis

Ashley Turner Captain (Rep. Turner's daughter)

Various local ministers

Sylvester Turner's Death

What we know:

Turner's family said he was taken to the hospital after attending President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on March 4, 2025. He was then released from the hospital.

Around 5:45 a.m. the next morning, he died at home from "enduring health complications," his family said.

What we don't know:

His cause of death is not known at this time. He has battled cancer in the past. In 2022, he announced that he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer in his jaw, and received treatment.

Sylvester Turner’s long legacy in Houston

Turner was born and raised in Houston’s Acres Homes. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science at the University of Houston before earning a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

He worked as a trial lawyer and later co-founded his own firm specializing in commercial law and personal injury litigation.

Turner served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 139. His first term was in 1989.

He was elected as Houston’s mayor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, reaching his term limit.

Last year, Turner was elected to take over the seat formerly held by late-Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who died of pancreatic cancer in July.

Jackson Lee had already won the Democratic primary for the seat at the time of her death. Turner was chosen to be the party's nominee by local Democratic precinct chairs.

Lee's children, Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter, endorsed Turner following their mother's death.

He was sworn-in to office on Jan. 3, 2025.

Turner honored at City of Houston, Texas Capitol

Mourners got an opportunity to pay their respects to the late Congressman earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the former mayor lay in state at Houston City Hall.

On Thursday and Friday, Turner's casket was in the Hall of the House of Representatives at the Texas Capitol.

Turner served 27 years in the Texas House.