You can watch as people pay their respects in the City Hall rotunda in the live stream above.

The Brief Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will lie in state at Houston City Hall on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to pay their respects on the first floor of the rotunda. Members of the public are invited to sign the book of condolence at the entrance to City Hall. FOX 26 will livestream with ceremony.



Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will lie in state at Houston City Hall on Tuesday.

Turner, who passed away on March 5, was mayor of Houston for eight years, from 2016 to 2024.

Houston honors Sylvester Turner

What we know:

Turner's family has invited the public to pay respects and anyone who wishes to attend can come to the first floor of the rotunda at 901 Bagby Street.

The service will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Houston Symphony string quartet will perform ambient music inside the rotunda as people pay their respects.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Members of the public are invited to sign the book of condolence at the entrance to City Hall.

Visitors are asked not to stop in the rotunda to talk, take photographs, or video so that the line continues to move without delay.

Timeline:

9 a.m.: Combined Honor Guard of the Houston Fire, and Houston Police will post colors at the front steps of City Hall (facing Smith Street

9:01 a.m.: Mayor Whitmire will make brief remarks and ask the Combined Honor Guard of the Houston Fire and Houston Police Departments to lead the Council Members, dignitaries, and guests into the City Hall Rotunda to pay respects to the late Congressman and former Houston mayor.

The City Hall rotunda will remain open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11.