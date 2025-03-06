Rep. Sylvester Turner, former Houston mayor, to lie in state in Hall of the Texas House

Following the tragic death of longtime former Houston mayor and U.S. Representative Sylvester Turner, the Texas House has passed a resolution to allow Turner to lie in state in the Hall of the House of Representatives.

Late Rep. Turner has served as a Texas House Rep. from 1989 to 2016 before serving as mayor of Houston for 8 years before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Late Congressman Sylvester Turner to lie in state

House Resolution 473 states the House of Representatives of the 89th Texas Legislature granted permission for Turner's noddy to lie in state on March 13 and 14 in the Hall of the House of Representatives.