Christ Clinic offers free and reduced-fee medical services

The Brief Christ Clinic provides free and reduced-fee medical care in Katy, Texas. It serves uninsured individuals and those below 100% of the federal poverty level. The clinic offers primary care, specialty services, and a pharmacy.



Christ Clinic provides comprehensive healthcare services similar to those offered by primary care physicians, including chronic disease management and urgent care.

The clinic also has 10 specialty areas and a pharmacy that offers medications, often free of charge, to those who cannot afford them.

Christ Clinic in Katy

The backstory:

Christ Clinic has been serving the Katy community for 25 years, focusing on providing healthcare to uninsured individuals and those facing financial hardships and who are below the poverty level.

What they're saying:

"We feel like our role is to serve the people that fall through the cracks of the health care system. We often pray with patients, if they would like that and our surveys show the majority of them do want that. It's been life-changing for me, much more than I could have imagined," explains Lara Mautz, RN, the Executive Director. "It is very meaningful to work at Christ Clinic as a pharmacist, providing high-quality medications," says Kefa Wainaina. "It's more than a job; it's a blessing to serve God's people," states Maria Alcantar, RN.

Why you should care:

Christ Clinic provides essential healthcare services to vulnerable populations, ensuring that those who are uninsured or financially strapped have access to medical care.

By the numbers:

The clinic serves individuals at or below 100% of the federal poverty level and offers services to those who are uninsured.

Right now, that level is $15,650 for a single individual or $32,150 for a family of 4.

Local perspective:

Located off Highway 90 in Katy, Texas, Christ Clinic is easily accessible to local residents, providing a lifeline to those in need of medical care. It is not just available for Katy residents, but for anyone!

How to help

What you can do:

Individuals can support Christ Clinic by volunteering, donating, or spreading awareness about the clinic's services.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit Christ Clinic's website: https://christclinickaty.org