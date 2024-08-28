The Brief The fire is located at Industrial Metal Recycling at 13917 Chrisman Road. Large clouds of black smoke can be seen in the sky. Harris County Fire Marshall Office and Westfield Fire Department are working to extinguish the fire.



*Watch SkyFOX fly over the fire and smoke in the livestream box above*

A scrapyard caught fire on Wednesday sending large plumes of smoke into the air, officials report.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshall Office, the fire was reported at 13917 Chrisman Road at a scrapyard and Westfield Fire Department is at the scene to assist. The location is Industrial Metal Recycling, a single-level structure.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Aldine Fire & Rescue reports the first party stated they were burning wood pallets outside.

The owner of the scrapyard says the fire started from the back to the front. He stated there are only tires and trash on fire. Six people were working when the fire broke out.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as we get more information.