Houston's medical system is considered one of the best in the country, and a recent report reminds us of that!

MORE HEALTH-RELATED NEWS STORIES

In a recent press release, Memorial Hermann Health System announced Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital once again was named among the Best Children’s Hospital for 2023-24 by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication's rankings evaluate and honor medical facilities that provide exceptional pediatric care across the United States.

SEE ALSO: Heartwarming reunion: Army specialist surprises her mom at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital secured impressive rankings in both state and regional categories. In Texas, the hospital earned the No. 4 spot among the Best Children's Hospitals. In the Southwest Region, it was ranked No. 5.

The hospital's partnership with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston as well as several pediatric subspecialties with the institution made it to the top 50 in the nation:

29th in Cardiology and Heart Surgery

30th in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

46th in Neurology and Neurosurgery

47th in Neonatology

SUGGESTED: Band plays for healthcare workers at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands

"Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s national rankings reflect our organization’s dedicated efforts to be the preferred choice both locally and nationally for women’s and children’s services by offering the highest quality outcomes, comprehensive services, and family-centered care," Marissa Kiefer, the Senior Vice President and CEO of Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital said in a statement."

For more information about Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and its services, visit their website.