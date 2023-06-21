In the midst of National Certified Nurses Week at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, a dedicated patient care assistant received an unexpected visit from her daughter, a U.S. Army specialist serving in Germany.

A mix of shock and joy swept across Kenisha Rolling’s face when she saw her daughter, followed by tears of happiness as she embraced her. "My baby!" she exclaimed.

Rolling's daughter, Erin Kirkwood, is a 24-year-old soldier in the U.S. Army who has been stationed in Germany for over a year.

Expressing her pride in Kirkwood's commitment to serving in the Army, Rolling said, "I know she is doing something important. I like the fact that she is seeing the world and protecting it. I am very proud."

Patient Care Assistant Kenisha Rolling’s face lit up with joy as she reunited with her daughter. (Photo courtesy Memorial Hermann)

Kirkwood told Rolling that she couldn't make it home until October due to issues with her leave.

However, she was planning a surprise reunion with her dedicated and hardworking mom. To ensure a truly memorable reunion, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands staff collaborated to organize a heartwarming celebration.

Customer Relationship Management and Patient Relations Director Edmund Lee and Director of Patient Care, Surgical Care Unit 5East Emefa Arnaout played pivotal roles in coordinating the surprise.

Lee ensured Rolling's shift was rescheduled, allowing her to savor time with her daughter and close friends fully.

To continue the celebration, Rolling eagerly anticipated Kirkwood's arrival as a surprise for other family members.