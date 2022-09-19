Child hospitalized following major two-vehicle crash in west Harris County

A child was rushed to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in west Harris County.

Details are limited so it's unclear what caused the crash, as of this writing. According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, traffic investigators were called to Grand Parkway and Katy Fwy for a major crash involving two vehicles.

We're told a child was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are looking into what led up to the crash and asking people to avoid the area while crews work to investigate and clean up the wreckage.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.