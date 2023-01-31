A child and adult were taken to the hospital after a Houston house fire, officials say.

The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 4500 block of Antha Street near Lundy Road in northeast Houston.

MORE: Pasadena woman living in home with no roof, no water and no power

The fire department said two people were rescued from the home. The conditions of the adult and child who were taken to the hospital are not known at this time.

The fire was extinguished before 8 a.m., but investigators remained at the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

MORE: Time running out for Houston pet owners to get their pets microchipped

No injuries were reported to firefighters.