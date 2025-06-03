Large chicken snake caught on Cypress home Ring camera: video

If there's one thing you don't want to see outside your home, it's a really big snake just slithering across your porch!

Ring camera video shared by Amazon shows a large chicken snake creeping outside the front door of a home in Cypress.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Anna, the homeowner, said she got a motion alert at her doorbell and was shocked at what she saw.

"It was the first time catching this on video, and honestly, it gave me chills. I watched it live right after the notification and couldn’t believe it. My husband thought it was pretty cool, so I wanted to share it with the Ring community."