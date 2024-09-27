We have another gameday dish for you on this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary. We are making Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sliders. These sliders are the perfect dish to switch up your gameday menu. Everyone will loves these!

Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sliders-

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chicken

½ small onion, minced

⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 egg

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

24 oz. marinara sauce

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Basil

Slider buns

2 tablespoons butter, melted

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Method: