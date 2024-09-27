Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sliders recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - We have another gameday dish for you on this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary. We are making Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sliders. These sliders are the perfect dish to switch up your gameday menu. Everyone will loves these!
Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sliders-
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground chicken
- ½ small onion, minced
- ⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper
- 24 oz. marinara sauce
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- Basil
- Slider buns
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- In a baking dish, place a little sauce. Lay the meatballs down. Add the rest of the sauce.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
- With 5 minutes remaining, sprinkle the cheese on top and bake until melted.
- When you are ready to serve, melt the butter in a small bowl and add the garlic powder and dried oregano.
- Pop the slider buns on a baking sheet and coat the tops with the melted butter.
- Bake for a few minutes.
- Place a meatball on each slider bun and enjoy!