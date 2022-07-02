Chemical leak causes fire in Waller County, prompting evacuations

Authorities said a chemical leak in Waller County caused a fire, prompting a voluntary evacuation for nearby residents.

It happened in the 29700 block of Goynes Rd. in Katy.

According to Chief Tim Gibson with Waller-Harris ESD 200, firefighters received a call about a chemical reaction at the plant that turned into a fire. The chemical was described as sodium chlorite, a bleach.

A voluntary evacuation notice was given to residents within a half-mile radius as a precaution, which was lifted a little before 6:45 p.m.

Several agencies assisted in putting out the flames and crews were rotated often. At last check, responders working to contain the incident and put it out, and mostly cornered it inside the area, where it started.

No injuries were reported from the leak or thee fire, as of this writing.