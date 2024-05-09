Alvin ISD employee allegedly had 'improper relationship' with student

An Alvin ISD employee was charged after he allegedly had an improper relationship with a student.

According to court records, Chason Bailey faces indecency with a child by contact and improper relationship between an educator and student charges out of Brazoria County.

Chason Bailey

He was arrested on Tuesday, May 7, documents state.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Bailey worked at Alvin Independent School District, but we have not confirmed in what capacity.

We reached out to Alvin ISD for a statement but have not heard back.