Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead in Missouri City early Friday morning.

HPD Detective Hale reports officers were called to the 6900 block of Chasewood Drive after reports of a shooting and found one man dead at the scene. It appeared there was an argument which escalated into a shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 6900 Chasewood Drive shooting (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Another man was taken in for questioning, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Neither one of the men lived in the at the property.

The shooting is currently under investigation.