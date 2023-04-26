article

One man is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month in Houston.

Erick L. Aguirre, 29, is currently behind bars on murder charges.

SUGGESTED: Mississippi escaped detainee spotted in Houston, authorities say

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred at 1300 Chartres Street just before 8 p.m. on April 11.

Officials said Aguirre is accused in the death of 46-year-old Elliot Nix.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found Nix unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Nix was taken to the hospital where he later died.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A preliminary investigation revealed that Nix and Aguirre were involved in an argument that escalated into a shooting.

The suspect(s) fled the scene in a 2015-2019 pearl white, Cadillac CTS or ATS. Surveillance photos of the man and female persons of interest, wanted for questioning in the shooting, were released to the public on April 12.

Aguirre was later arrested in Aransas County, Texas after further investigation and Crime Stoppers tips. He was extradited back to Harris County on Tuesday.

Officials stated the female person of interest, who was also identified, voluntarily spoke with detectives and was released with no charges filed.