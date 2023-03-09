Charges filed against suspect following deadly shooting behind Houston restaurant on Wednesday

article

Charges have been filed against one suspect who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Houston on Wednesday.

Jose Fernandez, 24, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 176th State District Court.

Houston police said they responded to a shooting call behind a business located in the 7800 block of Bellfort Avenue around 11 a.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who hasn't been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed another man was also suffering from a gunshot wound a short distance away next to another business. That victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police stated a preliminary investigation revealed Fernandez was the suspect as surveillance photos were released to the public.

Fernandez was later located and taken into custody where officials said he admitted to his role in the incident.