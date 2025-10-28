20-year-old arrested in Channelview homecoming party shootout that injured 3, officials say

The Brief The shooting happened on Oct. 4 at a home on Bosque Viejo Trail. Two groups allegedly shot at each other during a homecoming party, injuring two other teens and an adult man. Officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 28.



A 20-year-old man has reportedly been arrested for a shootout that injured three people at a high school homecoming party.

Channelview: Homecoming party shooting

(On-Scene)

The backstory:

The shooting was reported early October 4 on Bosque Viejo Trail, near Sheldon Road and Woodforest Boulevard.

Allegedly, some uninvited guests were asked to leave a homecoming party, but they instead pulled out guns and started shooting.

An adult and two juveniles were shot, but their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Featured article

Shooting arrest

What we know:

In an update on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Hugo Salgado Jr.

Salgado has reportedly been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Officials say he was booked into the Pasadena City Jail.

Authorities say the victims who were shot are 16, 18, and 37 years old. The adult is the father of one of the teens at the party. All of them are expected to recover.

The sheriff's office news release website says multiple teens pulled guns during a disturbance in the backyard of the home, then shot at each other in the front yard.

What we don't know:

No one else has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if authorities are looking for anyone else involved in this incident.