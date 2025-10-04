3 shot after uninvited guests show up to homecoming party, Harris County deputies say

article

The Brief One adult and two children were shot at a homecoming party after uninvited guests opened fire after being asked to leave, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The three victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover. Sgt. Jeff Thomas said investigators were reviewing video of the shooting and have identified a suspect.



Three people were shot at a homecoming party in the Channelview area early Saturday morning after a group of uninvited guests showed up to the party, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home on Bosque Viejo Trail just after midnight for a reported disturbance.

The sheriff's office said a group of uninvited guests had shown up to a homecoming party at the location and when they were asked to leave they pulled out guns and started shooting.

One adult and two children were taken to area hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, the agency said.

What we don't know:

Deputies said a suspect has been identified, but they have not released any additional information.

Sgt. Jeff Thomas said investigators also had video of the shooting.

What they're saying:

"They do have a suspect, we don't have a name yet, but there is video of the shooting," Thomas said. "Right now, my detectives are definitely investigating, and hopefully by tomorrow, we'll have some suspect information."