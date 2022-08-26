Man found dead in road in Channelview after possible dog attack: HCSO

A man who was found dead in the road in Channelview early Friday morning is believed to have been attacked by at least one dog, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say someone driving home from work around 1 a.m. came across the man in the roadway next to a bicycle near Garlang Street and Sheldon Road.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The sheriff’s office says no one has come forward to say they witnessed the attack, but the man does appear to have multiple bite marks. The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

It’s not known how many dogs may have been involved in the attack. A detective said the area is known for having stray dogs, but he wasn’t aware of any recent reports.

There are security cameras in the area, and investigators will review the footage.

