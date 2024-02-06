Chambers County crime: Driver wanted after colliding into 2 women exercising on side of the road, killing 1

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a driver wanted after colliding into two women, killing one of them.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. on the roadside of State Highway 61, near Barrow-White Road in Anahuac.

Officials said when they arrived, they found one woman dead and a second woman in critical condition, both lying along the side of the roadway.

Authorities stated further investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling southbound on State Highway 61 drove off the roadway, and collided with the females that were out exercising.

That driver fled the scene and has not yet been located, officials said.

The female in critical condition was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle has been identified to likely be a 2019 to 2024 model Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra. The suspect vehicle will be missing the entirety of the passenger side mirror. There is a possibility that the vehicle is white or silver. However, any pickup matching the description should be reported.

If you have any information, you can contact Trooper Banda with the Texas Department of Public Safety at (409) 655-0914 or Chambers County Crime Stoppers at (844) 860-8477.