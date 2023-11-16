The College Football Playoff unveiled its lineup of acclaimed musical stars to give touchdown-worthy performances at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! in January.

Taking place Jan. 5-7, 2024, the complimentary concerts are taking the stage at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium in anticipation of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, set for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium.

The musical kickoff on the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! stage is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5, featuring performances by KIDZ BOP, the leading music brand for kids.

Festivities continue on Saturday, Jan. 6, with appearances from six-time GRAMMY-nominated rap sensation Jack Harlow and 2023 BET "Best Female Hip Hop Artist" winner and two-time Grammy nominee Latto.

On the last night, Sunday, Jan. 7, will showcase ACM and CMA award-winning artist Jon Pardi, 10-time chart-topping country sensation Jake Owen, and multi-platinum artist-songwriter Megan Moroney, recognized as "Country’s Hottest Rising Star" by PEOPLE magazine.

Gates for AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will open at 6 p.m. CT each day and fans are required to pre-register for concert tickets through the CFBPlayoff mobile app to obtain a concert QR code. On the day of the concert, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. CT, fans can present their concert QR code at the George R. Brown Convention Center to receive a wristband, which is needed for entry into the concerts.

Wristbands are not needed for the KIDZ BOP concert. For this performance, attendees can register on the CFBPlayoff mobile app and head to Shell Energy Stadium to be granted entry on a first-come, first-served basis.

For additional details on AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! or the CFP National Championship, click here.