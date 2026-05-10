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CenterPoint Energy mobilizes for overnight Houston storms, outages possible

By
Published  May 10, 2026 10:16pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston
article

In this photo illustration CenterPoint Energy, Inc. logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Severe storms are expected to move through the Houston area late Sunday night into early Monday, primarily between midnight and 6:00 a.m.
    • CenterPoint Energy has activated its Emergency Operations Center and expanded its overnight workforce to address potential power and natural gas disruptions.
    • The extent of potential outages and damage is currently unknown as crews wait for the storm front to pass before beginning safety and restoration work.

HOUSTON - CenterPoint Energy crews will be on standby for the Houston area. 

They will respond overnight as potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to move across the greater Houston area late Sunday night and into early Monday.

What we know:

The company said its Emergency Operations Center remains activated, with frontline employees and contractors prepared to address possible disruptions to electric and natural gas services.

Forecasters expect a broken line of thunderstorms to affect parts of the region between midnight and 6 a.m. on Monday, with the strongest activity during those hours. 

Houston weather: May 10 overnight forecast

Houston weather: May 10 overnight forecast

FOX 26's John Dawson breaks down the latest severe weather expected to travel through Southeast Texas and linger for more severe thunderstorm warnings.

What they're saying:

CenterPoint’s meteorology team is monitoring conditions and supporting response planning, the company said.

"We want our customers and communities to know that our crews stand ready and will be responding overnight as storms move through the area," said John Cornelius, CenterPoint’s vice president of distribution operations and incident commander. 

He added that crews will track conditions and work to restore service safely and as quickly as possible if outages occur.

CenterPoint said it has expanded its workforce for overnight response, is coordinating with local officials and emergency management partners, and continues to monitor weather developments around the clock.

What's next:

The company urges customers to sign up for outage alerts, track outages online and follow safety guidance during severe weather.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Centerpoint Energy.

Severe WeatherHoustonEnergy Corridor