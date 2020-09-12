CDC study finds restaurant dining linked to COVID-19 risk

A new CDC study may have you thinking twice about going out to eat.

It found those in the survey who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to have eaten in a restaurant within 14 days before they became sick.

While 71% of those say they always wear a mask in public, researchers believe many are still getting sick because they remove their masks to eat in restaurants, and because of the air circulation.

But some people say they'll keep eating out.

"I have no problem. I do a lot of drive-through, too, so not very many contacts," said restaurant-goer Gavin Doyle.

The study also found both positive and negative cases reported going to gyms, hair salons, stores, and in-home gatherings in equal measure. But 42% who tested positive were more likely to have been in close contact with someone who had COVID-19. Half the time it was a family member.

"I just try to keep my distance away from people, around six feet, you know, at least," said Doyle.

The study only followed 314 people, so it's considered small. It also did not ask whether people went to indoor or outdoor dining. But researchers say it's a reminder to assess the risk of exposure as more schools and workplaces reopen.

