5-year-old killed in Gulf Freeway crash, driver charged with manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Houston police arrested a man involved in a crash that killed a 5-year-old on Thursday in Friendswood.
Daniel Ruiz, 60, is charged with manslaughter out of Harris County for an incident on Gulf Freeway near Clear Lake City Boulevard.
Child killed in crash
The backstory:
Houston Police Department detectives report a marked tow truck was going southbound on I-45 South and turned on their emergency lights to assist a stalled vehicle.
Daniel Ruiz
At that time, a green Toyota 4Runner was also going southbound on the service road when the driver failed to maintain his speed and hit the back of the tow truck.
There was a 5-year-old girl in the front seat who received serious injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Ruiz had bond denied. He was previously charged with abandoning a child with intent to return in 2024 and was given deferred adjudication of guilt by the judge.
The Source: Houston Police Department and Harris County court documents