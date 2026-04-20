5-year-old killed in Gulf Freeway crash, driver charged with manslaughter

The Brief Daniel Ruiz, 60, is charged with manslaughter for the death of a 5-year-old in Friendswood. Ruiz allegedly failed to maintain speed and crashed into a truck with the young girl in the passenger seat. He was previously charged with abandoning a child with intent to return in 2024.



Houston police arrested a man involved in a crash that killed a 5-year-old on Thursday in Friendswood.

Daniel Ruiz, 60, is charged with manslaughter out of Harris County for an incident on Gulf Freeway near Clear Lake City Boulevard.

Child killed in crash

The backstory:

Houston Police Department detectives report a marked tow truck was going southbound on I-45 South and turned on their emergency lights to assist a stalled vehicle.

Daniel Ruiz

At that time, a green Toyota 4Runner was also going southbound on the service road when the driver failed to maintain his speed and hit the back of the tow truck.

There was a 5-year-old girl in the front seat who received serious injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Ruiz had bond denied. He was previously charged with abandoning a child with intent to return in 2024 and was given deferred adjudication of guilt by the judge.